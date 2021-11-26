I guess it’s good news that the United States is going to release oil from the strategic reserve. It’s a one-time decision that may help deal with rising gas prices.

What’s even better is because of a rebuilt Line 3, we have ongoing access to more oil from North Dakota and Canada.

Line 3 is now in operation every day. It is bringing more oil to our region where we can produce it without having to depend on the Middle East.

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions

We need and use energy every day. The fact we are using more of it now and the price at the pump is going up shows how dynamic things can be.

I don’t like seeing the price to fill a vehicle go up but imagine how much worse this would be if we did not have Line 3.

The good news is that is not the case.

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor