We at the Bemidji Senior Center want to share with you what we provide for Bemidji and the surrounding area. Our programs are valuable to the senior population of the Bemidji area and with your membership, we are able to serve and adapt to the needs of our community.

Membership dues are a vital component of our yearly budget. Together with fundraisers, donations, a United Way grant and the income from our programs, dues enable us to continue to provide programs and activities to the senior population in our area.

The Bemidji Senior Center is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt corporation. Our mission is to provide a welcoming environment encompassing activities and programs primarily for senior citizens of the Bemidji area.

Our purpose is to meet the needs of seniors for fellowship, learning, information and recreation, and to work cooperatively with other agencies in serving the needs of older adults.

All amounts above the basic membership level of $25 are tax deductible. Memberships are not just a financial source for the Bemidji Senior Center, but also demonstrate the support that the community has for the center.

Consider showing your support, not only for 2022 and the people who use the center now, but for the future and for those who will use the center in the coming years. Remember, you do not have to be a senior citizen to become a member of the Bemidji Senior Center.

Visit us at the Bemidji Senior Center to learn more about the center, benefits of membership, and to pick up a 2022 membership form. We are located at 216 Third St. NW in Bemidji and can be reached at (218) 751-8836. Membership forms can also be downloaded from our website at bemidjiseniorcenter.org.

Michelle Crow is the manager of the Bemidji Senior Center.