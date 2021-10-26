On Nov. 2, Bemidji area voters will have an opportunity to invest in our community's youth and our own future. I urge that we seize that opportunity and approve the District 31 funding referendum. Vote “yes” for a better community and a brighter tomorrow for us all.

Strong public schools produce the responsible, productive and enlightened citizens needed to sustain our democracy, strengthen our economy and improve our society.

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions

Such schools are staffed by superb teachers. Their facilities and programs prepare students to meet 21st-century challenges. To recruit and retain such teachers, and to build and maintain such facilities and programs takes money. But there is no better use of our tax dollars.

Increasing our investment in District 31 will benefit us all both now and in years to come. The additional revenue will assure that Bemidji students continue to learn and master the fundamental academic and personal skills needed for success. With that foundation, they can become the health care professionals, skilled industrial operatives, information technology specialists, and creative leaders that our country needs.

A "yes" vote will reflect our values and vision. It will promote the welfare of our youth. It will show our civic self-reliance. It will prove that we have confidence in the future of Bemidji, the state of Minnesota and America.

We are obliged to “pay forward” the debt we owe to past generations who built and funded the schools that enriched our lives and made our country great. We owe it to our wise forebearers, we owe it to our children, we owe it to ourselves to approve this referendum. Vote "yes."

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor