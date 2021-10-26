Our public schools are the fabric and backbone of our community. If we desire to have a vibrant, strong local economy, we must have a vibrant, strong school system.

When my wife and I were looking for a place to settle in Minnesota, the strength of the school system was at the top of our list.

We learned that Bemidji had lots to offer and also had superb schools, and we chose this community as the place to work and raise our kids. Many, many professionals make choices like we did.

Our school board has made huge cuts including cutting out staff, cutting down on support of extra-curricular activities, and they have even cut out a whole elementary school. Without the requested funds, there will be even more cuts.

We all want our youth to be educated, agile, capable and resourceful. We want them to be ready for college and ready for the workforce. We want these things because we want our fantastic community to thrive in the future.

Our future depends on our kids because our kids are our future. If we don’t invest in our future, what else is worth investing in?

You can vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2, but it’s much more convenient to vote early. You can vote at the school district office anytime during business hours before Nov. 2.

Please vote “yes” on the referendum for our schools. Please invest in your future.

