The children in our community are our future. We need to support them and give them every opportunity to continue to make this a great place to live by investing in their education.

There are so many issues that are plaguing our country and pulling us apart. We are faced with a lot of anger and negativity in our lives today and our schools are placed in the middle of some very difficult topics.

Our school leaders are forced to make tough decisions that do not always coincide with the opinions of all members of the community. But I believe that every member of the school administration and school board considers all angles and makes decisions they believe are best for our kids.

Bemidji schools prove over and over again that our students are receiving an outstanding education. I am proud to vote “yes” to the referendum so we can continue to provide the excellence that we have grown to expect.

High-quality schools are important to all of us. They give prestige to our community and attract new business. They increase the value of our homes and investments and attract others to want to live here. We can and should all be proud of the success of our schools.

It is therefore in our interest to maintain this. The schools produce our future workforce. If the referendum is not successful, the changes that will occur and the difficult decisions that schools will be forced to make will not allow that quality to continue. We cannot let that happen. Our kids deserve the best that we can provide.

Voting in favor or against the referendum affects every member of our community. So think about it with an open mind when making your decision.

For those who do not have kids in school and question, “What’s in it for me?” The future of our community is at stake. For those that are upset about a decision or policy made by the school, please look at the broad picture and I hope you will see all the amazing things that schools do for our kids. For any of the reasons you may consider voting no, please understand that your vote counts and will affect our community for years to come.

A “yes” vote is in the best interest of each and every one of us.

