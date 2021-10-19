As a community member of Bemidji and Independent School District 31, I enthusiastically support voting "yes" on the school referendum.

I look at the small increase in my property taxes -- resulting in a big difference in school funding -- as an investment in our community.

A strong school system, with a variety of opportunities for all students, is an extremely positive thing for Bemidji. Good paying jobs for all school staff supports our local economy, maintains talent and attracts new talent. Let's not just scrape by ISD 31, let's thrive!

