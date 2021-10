In this day and age, it is so wonderful to have people stand up for God by placing the Ten Commandments monuments coming into Bemidji.

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions

I am so tired of hearing how God is offensive to someone. This nation was made with God as the center. The Bible says to leave your life of sin. Why don’t they read 2 Corinthians 3:17?

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor