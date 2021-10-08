The Bemidji Senior Center would like to publicly thank the Bemidji State University nursing students for their annual community health collaboration with the Senior Center.

The nursing students, under the supervision of their class instructor, have provided free services to our area seniors including a vital signs clinic and a foot care clinic.

Our seniors have enjoyed the time and attention the students have devoted to serving them through this annual collaboration. We look forward to their energy and dedicated service every year.

Michelle Crow is the manager of the Bemidji Center Center.

