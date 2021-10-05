Mark Papke-Larson, in response to your letter to the editor, “A faithful response to payday loans” published Sept. 30 . Thank you for highlighting unfair lending practices right here in Minnesota as well as the effect that these lending practices have on Beltrami County residents.

It is an eye-opener to see the exorbitant rates that can be charged for small loans-upwards of 273%. These unsavory practices appear to draw individuals and families further into debt and away from financial freedom.

There is certainly a way for lenders to make an honest profit while risking their capital on individuals who need cash fast and may not have the opportunity or time to secure a loan through other means. That being said, we support fair lending practices such as an interest rate cap of 36% or lower and denounce predatory lending practices in Minnesota.

