Thank you to Superintendent Tim Lutz and our ISD 31 school board for your courage in standing up for our students and staff by requiring masking in our school buildings.

The attacks on the superintendent and school board late summer were uncalled for on every level. The board and superintendent are following the CDC guidelines in order to keep everyone safe from illness and keep in school learning the top priority.

We should all support that mission and thank them for their dedication to every student, their families and the teachers and staff members in our district.

