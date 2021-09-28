Thank you to the Pioneer for publishing reporter Will Stone’s Kaiser Health News article online on Sept. 21 about his breakthrough case of COVID, and what he wishes he had known before resuming most of his normal activities this summer.

I’m very upset about relatively low vaccination rates in Beltrami and Cass Counties, and the myths that still persist. One acquaintance told me in August that he heard sunshine will “kill” the virus. Stone explains clearly that getting COVID after being vaccinated is not rare, and it may be very unpleasant, but it almost certainly won’t lead to hospitalization and death.

The unvaccinated now account for 99% of serious and fatal cases, and they increase the likelihood that new and potentially more dangerous mutations of the virus will emerge.

I hope everyone in the community will start ignoring misleading social media posts and start listening to their doctors.

