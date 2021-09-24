In spite of the upheaval during 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our organization made adjustments so we could continue the work of helping the military veteran population in northern Minnesota.

Chapter 7 of the Disabled American Veterans has a large service area and the needs of our veterans indeed increased. Your donations to our DAV green drop-off bins throughout our area of operations did not wane. We thank you for your heartfelt support.

Without your monetary donations, your donations to our green drop-off bins and your medical equipment donations, we could not help as many veterans as we do when they have emergent needs.

Thanks to your support, during the fiscal year of 2020-2021, we were able to offer financial assistance to our veterans in need in the amount of $47,073.

Listed here is information you might like to know:

Presently, we are running trucks on Monday and Friday to empty the bins. It usually takes three to four hours to complete the run.

Our volunteers, both men and women, veterans and non-veterans meet every Tuesday morning beginning at 8 a.m. at the DAV building on 15th Street. We generally spend about three hours loading the contents from the bins into a semi and boxing and loading other miscellaneous items we receive from the public onto the semi.

If you are looking for a way to volunteer, we would be happy to meet you and add you to our volunteer force on any of these three days. Our morning break time on Tuesday is always a good time with a very jovial group of volunteers. Do consider volunteering with us.

Donations to the DAV bins are tax-deductible. You may send requests for receipts to the DAV, P.O. Box 564, Bemidji, MN 56619.

I would be happy to talk with you about volunteering. My DAV phone number is (218) 556-4592.

Gene Schwantes, Bemidji, is DAV Chapter 7 commander.

