The Pioneer's opinion page (A4) on Sept. 18 featured yet another letter criticizing those protesting Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline replacement project. The correspondent identified herself as a resident of Clearbrook. She complained that the pipeline protesters were “bullies” who “don't listen to authorities."

Regarding legal actions undertaken by the protesters, she said, “The truth speaks for itself. These Line 3 opposition groups had their chance and failed. ... At the end of every attempt, they were told their facts didn't hold up...”

By now, all Pioneer readers know that the focus of the pipeline protests has been concern about Line 3's potential to cause irreparable harm to Minnesota's surface and groundwater resources. That those fears are well-grounded in facts is made clear in an article appearing on the adjacent

news page (A5) of the same Pioneer issue. Its headline: “Enbridge fined $3.3 million: Company breached aquifer near Clearbrook, Minn.”

The accompanying report details how Enbridge deviated from the approved pipeline plan leading to "an uncontrolled flow of groundwater" from a breached aquifer. The DNR's initial estimate of the cost to “mitigate" the spill's effects: $300,000. More disturbing yet, Enbridge failed to notify the DNR of its deviation from the approved plan and the damage done.

It appears to me that the problem is not that the protesters “don't listen to authorities,” it's that the authorities haven't heeded the protesters.

