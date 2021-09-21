I was sorry to hear of Bemidji fireman Walter Lindahl's health struggles and need for a double-lung transplant (published Sept. 18 on Page A1). I was also warmed to read of the outpouring of community support.

The 209 Bar raised $1,295, and another benefit is upcoming at the Eagles Club. But I also read that his three-day stay in Fargo cost $40,000, and surgery and after-care might add up to "hundreds of thousands," according to Fire Chief Justin Sherwood.

Friends, someone has to say this: fish fries and raffles and GoFundMe won't cut it. We need a national health care policy that allows Mr. Lindahl and his family to be worry-free about costs.

As the richest country in the world, we can afford it. But getting national health care falls to our politicians. In the upcoming midterm elections, look at which party -- Democrats or Republicans -- has a plan for national health care.

Then cast your vote accordingly, to support Walter Lindahl and others when health catastrophes strike. In the meantime, see you at the Eagles Club for the pulled pork dinner in his support from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3.

