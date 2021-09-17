Any elementary teacher can tell you about bullies. Bullies keep doing things that they think will work, they don’t listen to authorities and they will take any opportunity to get attention.

In the past few months, it has become clear that Line 3 protesters are nothing more than bullies when it comes to the pipeline replacement project.

Recently, pipeline opposition groups have turned their anger to Gov. Tim Walz. In the past two weeks, they have set up camp on the Capitol lawn, stormed the Governor’s Mansion (where 69 got arrested), and overtook a fundraiser in the middle of the governor’s speech.

Have we gotten to a point in political discord where anyone can simply throw a fit and be a bully when they don’t get their way?

Because the truth speaks for itself. These Line 3 opposition groups had their chance and failed. They made numerous lawsuits and attempts to shut down this pipeline, and at the end of every attempt, they were told their facts didn’t hold up and the law (and majority of Minnesotans) are on the side of the Line 3 pipeline project.

These protesters have taken things too far. If you are displeased with how your elected official is voting and acting, your true recourse is at the polls. It’s time for these groups to stop being bullies and grow up.

