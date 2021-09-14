Last week, “the squad” made up of Reps. Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush came to Minnesota to rally against the Line 3 pipeline replacement project. A project that is more than 90% complete since construction began in December.

My (rhetorical) question is, why now? Why wait this long? If this is truly a project they were opposed to, why did they not visit earlier when they could have made a difference?

The answer is simple: this event was for nothing other than to make headlines. Beyond the pomp and circumstance, this visit had no facts and held no truth.

In typical politician fashion, they made a lot of noise and fanfare that was too little, too late. Behind the headlines, this trip from the radical “squad” was nothing more than a big distraction.

It should really come as no surprise, however. After opposition groups failed with their two most recent court cases to halt Line 3, they are grasping at straws to stay relevant and keep their gravy train operational to support their illegal activities.

This recent photo op was nothing more than radical environmentalists gathering to pat each other on the back for their continued attempts to shut down the Line 3 pipeline project. And it’s sad.

