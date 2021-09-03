I was surprised -- or maybe not too surprised -- to see a recent article in the New York Times featuring Winona LaDuke from Honor the Earth saying some pretty harsh things about the Line 3 pipeline and the people and organizations supporting the project.

Winona and her fellow pipeline protesters believe they should be listened to, and their voices should be heard. But they also must listen to others.

Because at the end of the day, this pipeline is under construction, is now more than 90% complete and is going to be finished in no time.

While it is understandable that Winona is frustrated by the continued construction on the pipeline, dismissing supporters of the Line 3 pipeline replacement project ignores the reality that people understand and support the project for the right reasons. This pipeline has met and exceeded all requirements and hurdles placed in front of it and is a good project across the board.

Winona talks about common sense, but in reality, Winona is the LAST person who should be making any common-sense claims. Common sense here means replacing a 60-year-old pipeline that is hazardous if not replaced. And common sense most certainly is not reckless, violent protests.

Just because she is featured in the New York Times does not validate her claims or those of her fellow protesters. Line 3 is here to stay.

