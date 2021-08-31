Years ago, when America built the railroads we depend on, workers and others celebrated when one of the final spikes was driven into the ground to secure the final piece of rail.

The “golden spike” represented a milestone for our country and showed what we can do when people work together.

Last week, Minnesota’s version of the “golden spike” was in Bemidji. It is a section of the Line 3 pipeline that has traveled across much of Minnesota as the project has moved forward.

At each stop, people have had a chance to sign their names to show support.

From people who built the original Line 3 to others who think it makes sense to replace things like pipelines, the “Safest Way” pipe is now covered by signatures from thousands of people who support Line 3 and what it represents.

The signed pipe will soon be put into the ground and connected to others. As work on Line 3 nears completion, the Safest Way pipe and the thousands of people it has touched shows that projects like this take so many people working together to get it done.

It also shows the power of people coming together to do something important, regardless of how hard it may be. The Safest Way is more than just about a pipeline. It’s a milestone to celebrate getting things done at a time when we have never needed it more.

