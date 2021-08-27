We just saw another chart of hospital COVID-19 patient numbers comparing the vaccinated and unvaccinated numbers: unvaccinated victims have skyrocketed and vaccinated are extremely low.

Outside hospitals COVID patients wait in ambulances that consequently aren’t available for accidents, heart attacks or mass casualties. Cancer treatments are also delayed.

Most are Delta variant patients from 20-50, often with young children, productive jobs and potential to build our society. Each patient, according to news reports, requires many caregivers.

Nurses are leaving local employment to become traveling nurses commanding higher wages or leave from burnout. What happens to local health care?

As we observe people who refuse COVID vaccinations and the politicians who advocate the right to do so, we ask these questions: Who pays the bills for care? Insurance? The federal government through Medicare? Medicaid? Local hospitals with the resulting rise in general health care costs?

What about unemployment costs for those who miss work? Who pays? What happens to businesses when employees can’t come to work? What if that person is key to the operations?

How accustomed have we become to ordering online instead of supporting local businesses? How have shopping and eating out habits changed?

What happens to our children when public schools close due to disease? When will the proven safety of vaccines by scientists and physicians who have researched and studied this disease be valued and accepted? What are the consequences when a vocal minority values individual rights that endanger the health and welfare of the greater society?

