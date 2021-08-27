In one day, two events were held in connection to Line 3, and both really show the reality of what is going on with the project.

Enbridge last week donated $366,000 to the Waubun-Ogema-White Earth Community Schools to help them provide internet access for low-income families. The donation will help provide critically important services for students in the Mahnomen-Naytahwaush school district and create a long-term benefit.

On the same day, Line 3 protestors marched through downtown Duluth. They blocked traffic and shut down the lift bridge. The protestors forced police to respond who were taking part in the Kids, Cops, and Cars event at Bayfront Festival Park. Instead of spending time with kids, officers were forced to deal with protestors about a project that is almost complete.

At one event, we saw Enbridge investing in a community to help schools help kids and families. At the other, we saw protestors ignoring the impact of their actions that negatively impacted kids and put people at risk.

Both happened on the same day -- all while construction on Line 3 continues. As work is almost done, these two events speak for themselves.

