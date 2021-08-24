From early 2020 to the present, national, state and local officials have been faced with many challenging and, at times, contentious issues.

In addition, health care officials, agencies and providers have been tirelessly working to develop treatments for COVID-19. Along with policies to appropriately utilize and dispense the available treatment options, they are delivering frontline care to all, including seemingly endless hospital and ICU care, as well vaccinating those willing to receive the vaccine.

Recently the individuals who seem to be in the most provocative and, at times, contentious situations are school administrators and school board members. In most cases, these individuals were either elected by our communities or hired after a thoughtful and thorough selection process.

They are felt to be critical thinking decision-makers whose priority is the best interest of our children -- preschool through high school.

A tenet of democracy is to hold public meetings allowing citizens to provide input to the individuals we have elected. Hearing and considering differing views and facts most often result in better outcomes.

The emotion-laden views that occur at times like these are understandable. At the same time, acrimonious and politicized views directed at individuals do not enhance decision-making.

Each of our current school board members received between 4,000 to 10,000 votes to get elected. They were elected to assess and utilize the current best practices, scientifically supported data, and professional advice regarding an issue to make decisions in the best interests of our children and their educational opportunities. We should allow them to do so.

We should not permit 50, or 75 or 100 people to intimidate or prevent them from conducting a public discussion regarding issues of importance to all of us.

This current environment we are all attempting to deal with reminds me of a Galileo quote: “I do not feel obligated to believe the same God who has endowed us with sense, reason and intellect has intended us to forgo their use.”

