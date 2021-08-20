This would not be the case if everyone in America were vaccinated. This is raw data, not mere opinion. The fundamental issue has to do with science and personal opinion.

Science bases its conclusions on empirical evidence, observation and the analysis of scrupulously confirmed data. When new data and further observation require those conclusions to be revised, science accordingly follows the facts. Opinion is a matter of personal feeling often influenced by unthinking prejudice and wishful thinking.

Based on science and statistical fact, the spread of covid among the unvaccinated has been a major factor in overburdening our hospitals and reducing the availability of beds for patients in urgent need of immediate care.

A judge in Dallas County Texas informed the public several days ago that there are no beds available for children because the beds are already occupied with children, many of whom have contracted the disease.

This is intolerable. The facts are incontestable. They stare you in the face. They are not subject to modification by our political affiliations or unproven biases. That the overcrowding -- largely from the influx of people who have not gotten their vaccinations -- is overwhelming hospitals and the dedicated health workers who are trying to serve the afflicted as best they can is a matter, once again, of simple fact.

Those who have not gotten or will not get their vaccinations are contributing -- there is no other way to put this -- to the suffering and potential death of our fellow citizens. To repeat, these are indisputable facts. To what extent does the failure to recognize these facts make us accomplices to the harm that is being inflicted daily on men, women and children in America -- 160,000 plus a day?