We are already into August and one of the best parts of summer is outdoor events like music in the park. However, I was recently shocked to see that the city of Duluth approved a concert to raise funds for a Line 3 pipeline protest group.

Ever since construction on Line 3 began just eight months ago, pipeline opponents have been intent on making their voices heard. Everyone absolutely has a right to free speech, but as the month goes on and their desperation increases, protests have gotten out of hand.

Every week, out of town protesters descend on construction sites to scream at workers, verbally assault first responders, and disrupt progress from being made.

One of the leaders of these protests is a group called Honor the Earth -- the same group hosting this protest fundraiser backed by the city of Duluth. That a city would allow a fundraiser for a group that continues to cause pipeline workers, police officers and our communities stress is out of line.

This fundraiser will do nothing but give these groups more funds to continue their illegal, unnecessary and sometimes violent activities. The city of Duluth should condemn this event rather than allow it to move forward. Our communities deserve better.

