On behalf of our state’s police officers, corrections officers and dispatchers, we’re writing to publicly say “thank you” to Senator Justin Eichorn and Representative Matt Bliss for their steadfast support of increased public safety efforts during the past legislative session in St. Paul.

With increasing crime, it’s especially important to stop all efforts to defund, demoralize or demonize public safety officials who keep communities safe by deterring lawbreaking and aiding victims of crime.

Sen. Eichorn and Rep. Bliss are tremendous advocates for our first responders and public safety officials and stood against attempts to defund and dismantle the police. They voted to promote public safety legislation such as pay raises for law enforcement officers and investments in training programs.

Thank you for supporting our public safety and law enforcement.

Brian Peters is executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association in St. Paul.

