The residents of Eckles Township extend our gratitude and thanks to the Bemidji and Solway Fire Departments, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the DNR and its extensive air and land crews, as well as all the contractors who brought in heavy equipment and spent the entire week eliminating all the hot spots left by the July 13 fire near Radar Road.

Your immediate, expertly coordinated plan to attack the fire was solely responsible for the many structures and homes being saved in our township. We are all so appreciative of your work in saving our homes and property. We again want to thank you for your commitment and dedication to the work you do.

Donald Hazeman is the chairman of the Eckles Township Board.