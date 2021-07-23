I recently called my commissioner Jim Lucachick to thank him for all his efforts in bringing a veterans home to Bemidji.

He thanked me but was quick to clarify that he should not get all the credit, as various others helped make it a reality. Including a task force, countless vets, citizens, businesses, legislators, civic leaders, and county and city staff.

From what I have heard from individuals “in the know” Jim spent countless hours lobbying to make sure the home was built in Bemidji. But, that is just Jim, he never takes credit for anything he has done. He votes for what is best for his constituents.

Many years ago the late Vern Maltais, Veterans Services Officer, had a dream of having something like this in Bemidji but he didn't have the support to fulfill his dream. It is now fulfilled.

Our vets deserve this for their service to our country. Thank you to Jim and others who worked so hard to make it come to life.

