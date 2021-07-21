I am the acting Base manager for the Bemidji Interagency Air Tanker Base at the Bemidji Airport. During the longest and most active fire season in several years, we had our refrigerator die. MJB Home Center of Bemidji donated a refrigerator to our base.
What a great hometown business that supports local organizations such as our firefighters. Thank you so much to them for the refrigerator and their support.
