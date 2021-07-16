Thank you to Dennis Lunt, associate professor of philosophy at Bemidji State University, for your very well-written editorial (published July 6) concerning critical race theory and education that teaches thinking skills in students so they become informed citizens.

I did some research on critical race theory this spring to understand better what it is. I learned it is a college-level course developed in the 1980s to understand how race and our legal system intersect and cause some groups to be marginalized and other groups to be promoted in our country.

Learning what has gone on in the past and possible solutions for the future should be embraced by all. Our society grows and flourishes when all have a fighting chance to better themselves.

Critical race theory helps us to learn and understand in order to keep moving forward. Please take the time to learn more for your own understanding and education.

