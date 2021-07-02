In June, the Minnesota Court of Appeals once again ruled in the favor of Enbridge, allowing construction on the Line 3 replacement to continue.

This decision affirms that the Public Utilities Commission took the necessary steps, fulfilled the required studies and research, and acquired the proper permits for the Line 3 pipeline project.

After six years of work, Enbridge continues to prove that the Line 3 project is something we need. They have proved it will benefit our state and region and can be done without a detrimental impact on our environment.

As pipeline opponents continue to fail at their attempts to stop the project in the courts, they are becoming more desperate every day to find other ways to stop progress.

In the past month, we witnessed thousands of out-of-state protesters traveling to northern Minnesota for a “mass arrest” event. This protest was said to have been peaceful, but instead, they caused nearly a hundred thousand dollars in damage, terrified pipeline workers and “occupied” Enbridge land in their quest to shut down this project.

At the end of the day, this court ruling shows that common sense and facts continue to prevail -- despite attempts from the radical pipeline opponents.

It has taken us a long time to get here, but we are proud to join the majority of Minnesotans who back this project and look forward to its eventual completion.

