All of the pipe used to build the existing Line 3 is old, outdated and needs to be replaced. Enbridge has agreed to do this across their system. They have done so everywhere else and the final section to be replaced is under construction in Minnesota right now.

Not only has this project created thousands of jobs, but the benefits are wide-ranging in the communities along the pipeline routes. Thanks to those thousands of pipeline workers, cities and towns in northern Minnesota are getting an incredible boost, and small businesses are rapidly reaping the benefits.

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor

I cannot express enough how grateful we are for the increase in traffic and business in towns like Park Rapids. Our community and our families are better today because of Line 3 bringing investment and so many workers to our towns. Understandably some view this as a political issue, but we should be thankful for Enbridge stepping up and replacing the old, deteriorating pipeline. To me, that’s the environmentally friendly thing to do.

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions