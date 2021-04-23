As I sat in my car in the parking lot of McDonald’s the other day, enjoying a fish sandwich and Dr. Pepper, I was looking out at beautiful Lake Bemidji. As I watched the many hikers and bikers pass by I realized how lucky we are to be a bedroom community to your wonderful city.

As a lifetime resident of Walker, thoughts went through my mind of the realization that we are indeed fortunate to have a very modern, contemporary, and up-to-date medical facility in the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and the wonderful entertainment provision of the Sanford Center, only 40 miles away from us.

The supremacy and ascendancy of Bemidji State University is a definite advantage for the graduates of our Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School. The university is not only close by, but boasts one of the best curriculums and syllabi in Minnesota, especially if the WHA graduate is a hockey enthusiast. Congratulations on making the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Go Beaver Hockey!

Although we in Walker thoroughly enjoy and are enormously proud of our wonderful small-town shopping facilities, a variety of good restaurants and our quaint, little Main Street, it is fun to get away once in a while and see what your general merchandise retailers like Target, Walmart, Menards and Home Depot have to offer.

I have the honor and privilege to publish a weekly column in Walker’s Pilot Independent newspaper called “The Old & The New.” If this letter was one of my columns, the words above would represent the “new,” and the words below would represent the “old.”

Seven decades ago there was only one class of competition between athletic teams in the state of Minnesota. The Warriors of our little town of Walker had to face the Lumberjacks of mammoth Bemidji in order to gain a berth in the competition of the Minnesota State Athletics tournaments.

Needless to say, our feelings in those days were completely different from the receptivity of Bemidji today.

Today, Walker is honored and proud to be ranked below Bemidji in the top five cities in the state of Minnesota, when Bemidji was chosen to be number one. Congratulations Bemidji! We are fortunate, favored and privileged to be your bedroom community, as we both offer wonderful opportunities, not only for the visitor but also for the prospective businessman and resident of our wonderful northern Minnesota.

