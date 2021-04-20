Earth Day is just around the corner. When it comes to the Line 3 project, the best way to protect the environment is to maintain our infrastructure and make our pipelines safer and stronger when needed.

After more than six decades of normal wear and tear, it was determined by the Obama and Biden Administration that the Line 3 pipeline needed to be replaced. Left untouched, there were numerous risks and vulnerabilities threatening our communities and surrounding environment.

Enbridge began efforts back in 2014, in conjunction with local, state, and federal agencies, to ensure this project could be done without harming the environment.

The Line 3 pipeline replacement project is currently the most studied pipeline project in our state’s history, and these studies have concluded that the current plan exceeds the regulatory standards.

Enbridge has made our environment a top priority over the six years of planning that went into this pipeline project. At the end of the day, replacing this crumbling pipeline is the best solution to ensure we protect our beautiful Minnesota environment.

