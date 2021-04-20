Regarding Karl Kaufman's dire letter published April 17 on imminent gun control instituted by Democrats, one line really scared me. Under Democrats "The majority of people own a firearm that would be illegal . . . [and hence make us criminals] due to having a magazine of more than ten shots."

Mr. Kaufman warns that these would include "deer rifles and many semi-automatic shotguns for duck hunting, pheasant hunting and more." Yikes! I immediately rushed to my gun safe and checked the half-dozen long guns I own for deer, bird hunting, and varmints.

Whew! To my relief, none could hold more than five shots (standard for shotguns and most deer rifles, too). You had me worried there for a minute, Mr. Kaufman!

I do, however, have one weapon that holds about 200 rounds, a Daisy BB gun. I suppose I should hide it? You never know when the Democrats might be coming for our guns.

