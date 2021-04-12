I am somewhat surprised and dismayed that the Pioneer continues to allow Mr. McFeely to keep bashing what Republicans think and say. Especially his recent column where he makes the most ridiculous accusations about what Republicans are afraid of.

I would think all of his continual bashing of a party he doesn't believe in is pretty much dividing the country, thereby making him quite the hypocrite about what America is afraid of! I think maybe he should go back to Mr. Roger's Neighborhood, and try and be good friends to all!

