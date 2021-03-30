I was extremely moved by the Pioneer article (Published on Page A1 in the March 27 edition) about Louis Saxton playing his cello outside of the grocery store in Boulder, Colo., after the massacre that occurred there on March 22.

What a brave soul to show his passion and compassion for those who were devastated by the carnage, and he is only 18! Bemidjians can be so proud of the youth they have raised here in this one-of-a-kind city where students leave our schools here and go on to make their mark in the world and show such sympathy.

We are fortunate to have so many wonderful parents such as Robert and Susie who have raised children who really care about the world and its events. As a former teacher in the Bemidji School District I am constantly reminded and amazed at the incredible students we have turned out.

Thanks go to the parents mainly, but also to the schools, teachers, the whole community and everyone working with these amazing kids. Thanks, Bemidji for kids like Louis.

