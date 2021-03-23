Last week, I read that the Enbridge Line 3 replacement project is more than half complete already. This should really be applauded.

For four months, towns like Bagley have been seeing an increase in traffic in our shops, restaurants, and businesses thanks to the hardworking pipeline workers on this project.

I have long been a supporter of this much-needed pipeline. It has been under review for more than six years, with Enbridge passing every test, review, and study to ensure this project can be completed safely and properly.

Pipelines are the safest way to transport oil, by keeping it off the roads and railways and reducing the potential for accidents or derailments that could put communities at risk.

But it is the ripple effects that those of us in small towns along the pipeline route that have been hugely impactful for our way of life. The events of 2020 hit Bagley, and thousands of towns across Minnesota, hard with small businesses taking a heavy hit.

Now, we are seeing some relief from the thousands of pipeline workers back on the job and frequenting communities along the route.

Despite what you hear from the sometimes-loud opposition, I can firmly speak on behalf of Bagley and many other towns and cities in this state when I say we are grateful for this project and look forward to what will come after construction is complete.

