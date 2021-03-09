I am thankful for the letter written by John Henningsgaard in the Bemidji Pioneer on Feb. 27.

Central Elementary School means so much to so many people, just because it’s our oldest school doesn’t mean it isn’t a well built and well taken care of school. It is still a great school!

It’s hard to understand sometimes why the fourth and fifth graders had to have a school built just for them. They were taken from the schools they knew and put there. And that is why our school system is in trouble now. We didn’t need that expensive new school.

Let’s cut back on some of the things we do “in the name of progress.” Sometimes progress takes us down the wrong road. Let's tighten up our bootstraps and stop spending so much on things we really don’t need.

Remember the old one-room schoolhouse? Well, if you don’t, there is one you can go through at our Beltrami County Fairgrounds. It is small and not fancy, but the boys and girls learned history, math, geography, reading, writing and lots more. I know because I went to one.

Please, let’s try to save our Central Elementary School. We need it.

