Hundreds of youth in the Northern Lakes District of the Boy Scouts of America -- encompassing Bemidji, Bagley, Blackduck, Baudette, Grand Rapids, International Falls, Walker, and other municipalities -- will enjoy an enhanced shooting sports experience thanks to the generosity of the George W. Neilson Foundation, the National Archery in the Schools Program (administered by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources), the Northland Area Shooting Sports Fund, the Bemidji Noon Rotary Club, and the Bemidji Area Shooting Sports Association.

The BB gun and archery ranges are favored activities at scouting events. There, many girls and boys are introduced to the safe handling of BB rifles, and bows and arrows, under the supervision of trained adult scouters.

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor

Shooting sports equipment has been available at our Voyageurs Area Council (of which the Northern Lakes District is a member) Headquarters in Hermantown, Minn. However, the extreme size of the council -- from just west of Bemidji to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan -- has meant that equipment was not readily accessible to the youth in our district.

Because of the support of the above organizations, this situation is soon to change. Their financial contributions have enabled the Northern Lakes District to purchase our own BB guns, archery equipment, and a trailer for storage and transport.

So, from all scouters in our Northern Lakes District, a big thank you!

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions