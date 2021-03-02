Nearly a year after our state and most of the country shut down, it is nice to see our stores and restaurants open again and folks getting back to work. One extra perk helping employees and small businesses owners is the Line 3 replacement project currently under construction.

After more than six years of permits and environmental studies, construction finally began in early December to repair this aging pipeline. Since then, the project has employed more than 5,000 individuals and is more than a third complete. By the time this pipeline is fully replaced, Minnesota’s economy will have an over $2 billion boost, and see property tax revenue increase more than $35 million on top of the current $30 million.

What is even more impressive than the progress, revenue and workers directly related to the pipeline, is all of the additional benefits that towns along the pipeline route like Laporte are seeing. Line 3 crosses 14 counties and every week, those thousands of pipeline workers move from site to site and travel to and from work each week. Because of this, our hotels and motels are seeing higher occupancy, our cafes and coffee shops have new customers, and supplies are being purchased locally as well.

Like many towns in rural Minnesota, we’ve been feeling the pressure that 2020 put on our businesses and families, and it is an incredible relief to see such a positive impact for our communities along the pipeline route.

Patricia Gendron is the mayor of Laporte.

