Over the past few weeks, I have been glad to see recent court rulings allowing the construction of Line 3 to continue. These two decisions, one by a U.S. District Court and one by the Minnesota Court of Appeals, again validate the need to replace the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline.

Time and time again, courts as well as state and federal agencies have ruled in favor of this pipeline. The need for this pipeline to be replaced has been proven again and again.

There have been nearly six years of studies, reviews, and investigations into this project, and at the end of the day, it has been concluded that this project needs to be completed and can be done so safely.

Those who claim they are against the pipeline due to potential spills need a reality check. Without being replaced, the pipeline poses great danger to our cities, towns and our environment.

This project is bringing billions of revenue into our state, thousands of good-paying jobs, and a huge boost to businesses near the pipeline route. But most importantly, repairing and replacing this pipeline will increase safety and reduce potential for future spills.

I applaud these court decisions and am grateful this important project is able to continue moving forward.

Jeff Snyder is the mayor of Wilton.

