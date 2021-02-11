Think about these things about renewable energy. No more oil to make paved roads, no landing strips for planes, no fuel for autos, trucks or tractors for farming, which means no more food production. We will be back to horses and buggies and dirt roads.

You call yourselves energy conservationist people. I don’t see any horses at your protests, you can’t even practice your own protesting of fossil fuel use.

Think about having no heat and no clothes. You will have to kill animals to make clothes and tents. You can’t even burn wood to heat your home. This means no glass, so you will have to make your own oilskin windows. But you will have the satisfaction of winning your battle. So, you should practice what you preach. Have a nice day.

