I am writing to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center staff who took care of my grandfather in the last few weeks of his life. In early December, grandpa was transferred from his assisted living facility in Walker with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

He was isolated in the COVID wing for more than two weeks, and although family visitation was not allowed during that time, medical staff consistently kept the family in the loop. They went out of their way to facilitate FaceTime and iPad video calls with all of us who wanted to talk to grandpa and keep him company.

I will never forget one video call where the nurse gave grandpa a big kiss through her PPE face shield, so that we could see that he was still getting love and affection despite his isolation.

When he was eventually transferred out of the COVID unit to end-of-life care, we were allowed in to be with him for his last 24 hours. The nurse who covered the last shift before he passed away cried when she first saw him, overwhelmed by the sight of a dying patient she had helped to check into the COVID unit a mere two weeks prior.

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor

It was a heartbreaking experience, of course, and unfortunately hundreds of thousands of American families can relate. Yet, we were fortunate in certain respects. Grandpa was surrounded by family when he passed, and he was given kindness and warmth in his final weeks even though he was isolated from his family for most of that time.

I feel deep affection and gratitude for the health care professionals who helped our family during this distressing experience and cared for my grandfather with the love and kindness our family's gentle patriarch so deserved. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions