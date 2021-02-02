Most of us were taught as school children to be respectful, to be honest, to admit our mistakes, to say we are sorry, to be gracious in defeat, to not be prejudiced, and above all to hold ourselves accountable.

We are taught that in the moments of failure that we will find wisdom and understanding. That it isn't about the fall but about how we recover. These are the guiding principles that made the United States a great nation. These are also the principles that are taught in the Bible.

How can the GOP call itself a party of patriots or a party of Christians as it turns its back on these dear principles? How can we as a people and as a nation place our trust in people who fail to hold themselves accountable, who encourage, hate, falsehoods, divisiveness and violence? Who lack the character to apologize for the damage they have caused. Who are obsessed with ego. Who places ego and party above even God and country. How can we ever place trust in them again?

