On Monday afternoon I was accused of being “rude” and it might be true. I went to a business establishment that had a sign on the door that said wearing a mask was required. I entered and found three people behind the counter without masks.

I expressed my concern about this. One excuse offered was “I have asthma.” Now I’m not a doctor, but I’ve never heard of asthma being brought on by a thin layer of cloth.

This is the point at which I may have been and was accused of being rude. I said I thought that having asthma was a “BS” excuse. An employee then sternly stated that I was being rude, that she was a nurse and then started angrily stomping toward an exit.

She hadn’t offered any medical prospective so I took that to mean that, not only did she think I was rude, but she also thought being a nurse meant she was an expert in identifying rudeness.

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor

I have to admit that I was being pretty stern myself by now, maybe even a little verbally aggressive. I responded by saying that I felt that she was the one being rude for endangering my health by not wearing a mask, just as she walked out and slammed the door. Was I being rude again?

At another locally owned business I’ve noticed that almost every time I’ve been there, at least one person comes in without a mask. We all should know by now that wearing a mask protects others more than it protects the person wearing it.

I expressed my concern about this and was told to call the owner/manager the next day. I did just that and was told that he was unable to come to the phone. He has not returned my call.

No one will be harmed by wearing a mask. If I’ve been rude, I’m fine with that. I don’t expect everyone to be rude as I may have been. I would suggest that if you agree with me, politely tell the store checkout person as you leave that you believe they have a responsibility to enforce mask use and that you would appreciate it if they did.

Also that you’d be more comfortable shopping where management is willing to do everything it can to protect your health and life.

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions