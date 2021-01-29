When we look over how pipeline projects in Minnesota and around the country have been addressed in the past, it is evident that we have come a long way.

For the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline, extensive planning and organization has been executed to get us to where we are today.

I have been impressed and proud of the public, open debate that has surrounded this project. For an undertaking as big as this, it is crucial we have the buy-in of landowners, tribes, business owners, local leaders and the communities impacted.

Enbridge has conducted numerous public meetings, including 15 on tribal grounds, with nearly 10,000 people to get insight and input from Minnesotans.

Safety has also been a top priority throughout the planning of this replacement project. We must protect the safety of workers and those along the pipeline route, but also prevent future spills from happening.

There have been incredible advances in technology since this pipeline was originally built in the 1960s. Numerous measures are being implemented to make certain that previous spills have been learned from and will not happen again.

To date, the Line 3 pipeline is currently the most studied pipeline project in our state’s history. What this means is that everyone involved can know that this project can and will be completed and improve safety for all.

We should applaud the outreach and efforts on the Line 3 project learning from the past to change the outcome for the future.

