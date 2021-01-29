One good thing that came out of 2020 was the start of construction on Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement project. In December, after years of delay, construction finally began and the project is more than 15% complete.

With this project comes more than $2 billion Enbridge is investing to fund the work. There is even more additional revenue from pipeline workers and the thousands of good paying jobs. But these direct benefits from the pipeline construction are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the big picture.

The pandemic hit small businesses hard, and those in rural Minnesota even more so. Thankfully, many of these businesses are now seeing great success since construction on Line 3 began in December.

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor

This project is helping to bring life back to our communities and revitalize our towns and cities that are struggling. From hotels and coffee shops, to boutiques and hardware stores; mom and pop shops along the pipeline are seeing major boosts from the increased traffic. As the replacement project will increase property tax revenue for communities along the route, they will continue to benefit years after construction has concluded.

We still have a long way to go, but it is clear that Line 3 construction is already benefiting northern Minnesota. I have greater hope for the increased benefits we will see as this project works towards completion.

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions