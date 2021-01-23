The Line 3 construction in northern Minnesota has already started to positively impact the communities, just as supporters of the project have said it would.

Stores and hotels are busy, restaurants have been able to stay open due to increased business, and our downtowns have been impacted positively.

Minnesota needs Line 3. This project represents so many positives for our state. In the present, it represents thousands of jobs, and the best chance we have right now to boost economic activity in northern Minnesota.

In the long term, it represents safe transportation of valuable fuel for our refineries, protection of our environment and other natural resources, and millions of dollars in tax revenue that will benefit Minnesota communities.

We are thankful to experience the benefits of Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement project delivering what it promised -- strong revenue streams to communities along the route. Thank you, Enbridge!