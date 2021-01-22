I've had it with these people that are still trying to stop Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement from being built. They have no idea what they're talking about. They enjoy all the benefits that come from crude oil and they don't have enough knowledge or sense to realize it!

There are over 10,000 byproducts that come from crude oil, either directly or indirectly. Everything we eat, the house we live in, all that we ride in -- cars, boats, air planes, dune buggies -- and the fuel they operate with and the lubricants they use.

Also all the tractors used to pull the implements to till the ground to produce all the food we eat, and that also includes most of the fertilizer that helps the plants to grow.

I'm retired from the oil industry having worked at a large oil refinery in the Los Angeles area for 35 years. I challenge any of these people that don't want Line 3 built to live without anything that comes from or by crude oil, either directly or indirectly.

There is nothing, I repeat, nothing that doesn't have some basis in crude oil!

That includes the big bus sitting down at the Bemidji waterfront this past Wednesday, Jan. 13, with the message "stop line 3" which has been approved and adjudicated in every way possible for the construction, and is now in progress.

So you contractors get on with the great job you're doing to construct a new Line 3 so Enbridge can put it in service, so the old Line 3 can be taken out of service to protect the environment.

Then we all can continue to enjoy the benefits of the God-given blessing of crude oil.

Just remember, there's only one thing worse than crude oil, and that's not having crude oil.

Try living without it, and all the byproducts that come from crude oil, and see how you like it!