Wow. I have read a number of recent letters to the editor in the Pioneer that are very critical of the lady that wrote about her trip to D.C. (published on Page A4 of the Jan. 9 edition). Apparently, they feel that this person had an ulterior motive other than what she stated in her report. I wonder how they know that?

Anyway, please note that I have never been a fan of Donald Trump. While I would not be one to hobnob with him, I cannot deny that he accomplished some things in these past four years that many other Presidents were unable to do. For that, I applaud him.

While I do not condone what happened at the Capitol, I was not surprised in the least bit. Some folks seem to forget that even before Mr. Trump was elected to the presidency, there were people from the Deep State that were plotting against him.

It is also true that much of the so-called mainstream media had no problems telling lies and spreading misinformation about the President, as well as his allies.

Speaking about lies, what about Mrs. Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, Schumer, etc.? How is that these people are allowed to spread lies, as well as many people that were under oath, without any consequences.

Mrs. Pelosi stood behind the President and tore up her copy of his presentation to the Congress and nation. Do you think that such behavior did not cause some anger among the millions of people that put this man in office?

It was not all Trump that caused the clamor at the Capitol. I believe that the “Never Trumpers” may have fired up some folks that wanted to make a point.

While I do not claim that none of those did not intend to do some harm, the behavior of many members in Congress might have some effect on these people.

Now, on the possibility of a rigged election, I have no proof of any of that. Yet, there appeared to be some shenanigans committed in some states. Anyone with common sense about human nature might suggest that there was a move afoot for the past almost five years to keep Mr. Trump from a second term.

It is also possible that they could devise a surefire method, or methods, to accomplish that goal, with various ways of concealing their activity.

Just saying.