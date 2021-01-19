What lovely fairy tale Michelle Thooft wrote in the Jan. 9 issue of the Pioneer. In her eyes people just wanted to know all voters were counted although every count had already been certified.

Although we had been asked to stay home, distance and mask she was upset “99.8% of people recover from the virus.” Actually more than 353,000 in the U.S. have died from the virus, including some from Beltrami County but as long as no one you know died or got sick that doesn’t matter.

It was so fortunate that the group of ladies had to leave to find bathrooms. “No one in our party wanted to go into the Capitol or even approach the steps.”

Fortunately, the free press, the television and radio crews were there to record words said, windows and doors broken, documents and furniture destroyed, Civil War and Trump signs flaunted, threats recorded, a gallows out back, and bombs left.

If sedition were accomplished America would become a virtual dictatorship. The world is watching.